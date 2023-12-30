2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of revellers

The 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta began across the five divisions of Lagos State in Epe, Agege, Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry with huge turnout of revellers

This was disclosed in a statement by Omowunmi Seriki, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The statement said that the fiesta holding from December 29 to January 1, 2024 had been impressive so far.

Speaking at the Badagry venue of the event on Friday, the Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, expressed satisfaction with the huge turnout of fun lovers.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the hosting of the event as a way of bringing Lagos youths together for entertainment, fun and relaxation.

According to him, the event also provides a platform for the discovery of talents and exposure for indigenous artistes, comedians and entertainers to further showcase their talents in each of the divisions of the state.

He said, “Not only will the Greater Lagos Fiesta be a hub of musical brilliance, it will also be a platform to celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Lagos state.

“From traditional dances to captivating art displays, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of these Lagos residents.”

In Ikorodu, the council chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku, Sesan Daisi, declared the entertainment show open on behalf of Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

Daisi promised that residents would enjoy more dividends of democracy and developmental projects in 2024.

He said that the fiesta was a remarkable celebration of culture, music and entertainment.

He noted that upcoming artistes, indigenous entertainers, and A-List artistes like Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Olamide, Teni, Mayorkun, Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Shallipopi and many others were expected to continue to provide entertainment for residents throughout the event.

According to the statement, the Agege Stadium venue under Ikeja division, with children’s corner, has participants engaging in different fun activities like face painting, dancing competitions, games.

“In Epe, there were live performances by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture troupe and some indigenous artistes and entertainers were witnessed by a large crowd of fun lovers across the entire division.

“The Greater Lagos Fiesta guarantees an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all genres.”