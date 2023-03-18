Trending
2023 Governorship Elections: Gov. Zulum casts vote in Borno

Hassan Muaz

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has voted in the Governorship and state Houses of assembly elections still underway at  his Unit 001 Ajari Ward, in Mafa Local Government Area of the State.

The governor who arrived at the polling unit at exactly 10:37 a.m with his entourage was accredited and voted at 10:40 a.m.

The governor, after voting, commended INEC for starting the exercise on schedule in the North east state.

He said that the process was faster than that of the Presidential election and national assembly elections.

“I am also optimistic that this will be the case in other parts of the state”, he said.

He commended the people for the large turnout and the manner they conducted themselves to exercise their civic duty.

