2023 Governorship Election: Voter apathy mars exercise in Enugu

There was low turnout of voters in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Enugu South Council Area as only a handful of voters were seen casting their votes.

Some of the voters who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the development, blamed voter apathy on the outcome of the last election.

They described the turnout in some polling units at the LGA as the “lowest ever”.

NAN reports that at Christ Church polling units 001 to 005 and Bigard Memorial Seminary polling units 004 to 007, only few voters were seen casting their votes unlike how people trooped out in the last election.

A voter, Ukamaka Blessing, said people were not many at the polling units due to what happened during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

She said that majority of the voters were not happy for what transpired in the last election, saying “They are afraid that their votes and efforts might not count again”.

Another voter, Basil Ifeanyi, added that voters really came out en masse to vote.

“So people are not happy that the change they desired was shortchanged,” he said.

A domestic Observer who pleaded anonymity also attributed the low turnout to what played out in the last election.

“Some of the voters complained that they didn’t like some of the candidates in the governorship race.

“I am glad that everything is moving smoothly,” she said.

Voting is going on peacefully in the LGA and there is no vote buying or inducement by political parties.