2023 Governorship Election:  Impressive turnout of voters in Bauchi 

Bauchi voters Saturday morning filled up at polling units to elect their governor and members of the State’s House of Assembly.

NAN correspondents covering the exercise observed that some voters came out as early as 7 a.m. for the exercise.

At Baban Sarki polling unit with code number 17 in Gwallameji community in Bauchi town, many voters were sighted waiting for officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

Some of the voters, who spoke with NAN, said they had been waiting since 6.00 a.m.

They said that some of them had gone back home but promised to come back.

At Gwallameji Primary School polling unit, voters were also seen waiting for the electoral officers.

Some youths were sighted playing football on a pitch around a polling unit.

When approached, they said they wanted to train for some minutes after which they would head to their polling units to cast their votes.

There was no INEC official at most of polling units, a situation that appeared to annoy anxious voters.

At Winniee ‘A’ polling unit, Old Government Reserved Area (GRA), INEC officials had arrived at the polling unit and set up the cubicle at 7:25 a.m while many voters were waiting to cast their votes.