2023: Gov. Umahi speaks on rumpus in APC

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a big house where small squabbles cannot be completely ruled out.

Umahi made the remark Monday during an interactive session with newsmen, while inspecting the ongoing work at the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.

Umahi said he was not worried over any squabbles in the party, adding that APC was still poised to win overwhelmingly in the upcoming elections.

He said: “In every big house, there are vessels of honour and dishonour and all of them work to the glory of God.

“When there are no small squabbles, how do we tell the stories of our triumph.

“God has set His table before those who want to destroy us so that

His glory will be magnified.

“I watched the APC rally in Borno and has never seen such a crowd.”

The governor said that if it was God’s will, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be Nigeria’s next president.

“I don’t know what God wants to do with him but he is set to answer the prayers of his people.

“God is set to descend in His majesty on Nigeria because enough is enough,” he said.

Umahi advised Nigerians not be deceived by the Muslim/Muslim ticket because God is for Christians and Muslims.

“We have a Christian/Christian ticket in Ebonyi and in other places you have Muslim/Christian, Christian/Muslim tickets among others.

“It is not the ticket that matters but the performance.

“The contention on the same-faith ticket was just a way to deceive the people,” he said.