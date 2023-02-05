2023: Gov. Tambuwal’s aide dumps PDP, joins APC

A Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Abubakar Kwaire, has dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwaire, according to a statement by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) was received by the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu in the North Western State.

Abubakar said the new APC member, who was a former member of the State House of Assembly hailed from Tambuwal Local Government.

He quoted Kwaire saying that his decision to join APC was motivated by Wamakko’s sterling leadership qualities.

“Therefore, I believe with Wamakko as APC leader and Aliyu to govern our state, if elected, more dividends of democracy are expected,“ he said.

Kwaire restated his commitment to support all the candidates of the party to coast to victory for the best of Sokoto State and Nigeria.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate welcomed the defector and assured him of equal treatment like all other members of the party.