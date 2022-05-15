2023: Gov. Sule’s aide gives reasons boss deserves re-election

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa on Security Matters, Moses Utundu, says his principal’s management of the state’s resources will guarantee his re-election in 2023.

Utundu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Lafia, the State’s capital.

He said the second term declaration and picking of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of his principal pleased the people of the state.

According to him, Sule is so desirous and genuinely committed to transforming Nasarawa State.

He noted that the governor’s performances “virtually in all sectors of the economy in the state is a testament and verifiable”.

Utundu, while highlighting some of the achievements of the administration of Sule, said that Nasarawa State has enough security.

He said that there had been pragmatic and relentless efforts at sustaining peace in the state.

He also noted that the governor had put in place basic security architecture in place to ensure security of life and property in the state.

“Before now Nasarawa State was a flash point of insecurity among the 36 states of the federation, but now it is the only state you can go to and sleep with your two eyes closed.

“This is the man who believes that security is number one in anything in life, he has a sincere desire and good intention to create a sane and peaceful state, that is why the state is peaceful,” he said.

Utundu said that the governor performed excellently in spite of the meagre Federal Allocation to the state.

He listed some of the achievements of the present administration under the leadership of Sule to include construction of modern bus terminals in Lafia and Karu to decongest gridlock, 15km Sisimbaki-Kwara road, Maraba–Udege road, Amakura and Abuja streets.

Others are completion of Aliyu Akwe Doma Hall, cargo airport, multi purpose skills acquisition centre, ongoing dual carriageway of Shendam road and Idadu-Agbachi road, construction of neighborhood Markets on Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon, among others

“Sule has done well for the state, he offset the backlog of gratuity of retirees he inherited from previous administrations, he is paying pensioners promptly, civil servants are not left out as he implemented minimum wage in the state.

“He equally did well in the following sectors which include health, agriculture, education, sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“He wooed several investors to the state and signed on to a public private partnership with several companies.

“I want you to know he is out to unite people, entrench peace and transform the state, in the next few years, Nasarawa state will not depend on Federal Allocation”. he said.