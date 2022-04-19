2023: Gov. Oyetola directs appointees seeking political office to resign

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has directed all political appointees in the state with interest to contest the 2023 General Elections to resign their appointments with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

According to Oyebamiji, the directive was sequel to the State Executive Council’s meeting of April 13 and the combined effect of Sections 84 (12) and 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 as well as the Electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Notice is hereby given to all political appointees in Osun State to comply with the directive of Mr. Governor, and the provision of the Law,” Oyebamiji said.