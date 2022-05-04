2023: Gov. Ortom’s aide resigns  

The Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Culture and Tourism, Tahav Agerzua, has resigned his appointment.

Agerzua made the confirmation via a telephone call to journalists Wednesday in Makurdi, the State capital.

He explained that his resignation had become necessary following the recent political happenings in the state.

“My resignation is to enable me to fully express my right to freedom of association and expression,” Agerzua said.

Agerzua was also the Special Adviser to Ortom on Media and ICT, between 2015 and 2019.

He is a close associate of former Chief of Staff to Ortom, and a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Terwase Orbunde, who defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday.

He thanked the governor for the privilege he gave him to serve in his administration.