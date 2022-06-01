2023: Gov. Okowa kindred emerges ZLP Delta governorship candidate

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s kindred of Ika North East Local Government Area Emmanuel Okoh, has emerged the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta.

The 37-year-old Okoh emerged the sole candidate of the party at the governorship primary election at the ZLP secretariat in Asaba Wednesday.

The Chairman, Electoral Committee for the governorship primary, Emeka Nkwoala, said that 75 delegates, three each from the 25 local government areas of the state, were accredited for the election.

He said that since Okoh was the sole aspirant for the position, the party, in line with the electoral guidelines and the constitution, adopted voice vote and the people affirmed his candidature.

“By the power conferred on me, and having screened the aspirant and found worthy, Emmanuel Okoh, having satisfied all the conditions, is hereby declared the governorship candidate of ZLP for the 2023 general election in Delta,’’ he said.

On another Ika man of Delta North extraction planning to take over from his brother as governor, Nkwoala said politics was dynamic, adding that the trust was on capability and not about zoning.

He said that the issue of zoning the governorship seat was that of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nkwoala added that from available statistics, all the senatorial districts in the state had taken their turns as governor and as such, it would not be out of place for Delta North to kick-start the rotation.

“ZLP is not interested in zoning, but anyone who would deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“This young man has what it takes to turn the economy of this state around for the good of the people. This is why we are fielding him to take over from Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, his brother, come 2023,” he said.

Nkwoala called on people of the state to cast their votes for Okoh because he had the capacity to deliver come 2023.

On his part, Okoh said that as a successful young businessman, he would deliver the dividends of good governance and turn the state economy around, for the benefit of all.

“I will come in my own capacity to do what God wants me to do for my people.

“Yes, I am from Ika, North East. I will take over from my brother, Gov. Okowa, to deepen development in the state,” he said.

The primary election was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents and the media.