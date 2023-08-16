2023: Gov. Obaseki declares ‘Emilokan’ won’t work in Edo 

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said the ‘Emilokan’ slogan will not work during the current electioneering period in the State.

Obaseki who made this known while receiving the leaders of Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House said the strategy is strange to the people of the state.

The word ‘Emilokan’ was used by President Bola Tinubu during his presidential election campaign.

Obaseki however said, “Edo people will not accept ‘Emilokan’ as a strategy in government as they are not known for that. For us, it is the people that will decide.

“What has happened in the last few months is strange, and even if you have ambition, this is not the time to express it. The timetable for the election is not out. You can’t be part of a government and also be the one to destabilise the same government.

“I thought we came together and will leave together and let the people say you have done a great job, and they will now make the decision themselves. They are the ones to say that come rain or sunshine, we must continue.

“You are telling the world one thing and yet doing another. You are loyal to your principal and yet you are in Court with your principal. Everybody has the right to be ambitious but do it the right way.”

Obaseki’s submission appeared as a veiled remark about Philip Shaibu, his deputy who is eying the State’s number one seat.