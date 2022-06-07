2023: Gov. Mohammed reacts to loss of PDP presidential ticket

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Monday said he had taken his defeat by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the Peoples Democratic Party presidential primaries in good faith.

Mohammed stated this in Bauchi at the inauguration of a 22-man reconciliation committee of the PDP in the state.

The governor also advised others who lost various positions in the party primaries across the country to accept it with humility.

He said: “Losing is part of democracy.

“I lost, but I have taken it in good faith.

“I’m calling on others who lost like me in the presidential primary to take it with humility and strong faith in God.”

According to him, the establishment of the committee was in furtherance of the party making sure that it went intact into the 2023 general elections as a family.

Mohammed said that the term of reference of the committee was to reach out to all the people who contested in the party primaries including both those who won and lost, to reconcile them as one big family.

The governor said: “This was necessary because none of us is larger than the party and none of us is bigger than all of us.

“All of us must come together irrespective of what happened during the primaries.

“There have been a lot of permutations and even insults unleashed on each other, but we have to forget all these because we have to forge ahead.”

Mohammed further threw his weight behind Abubakar, adding that he would do everything to make sure that he triumphs at the polls in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Reconciliation Committee, Adamu Karia, appreciated the state governor for establishing the committee.

Karia promised that the committee would reach out to all the party members who lost in the primaries at various levels to placate them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee was given four weeks to report back to the party.

