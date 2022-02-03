2023: Gov. Emmanuel’s anointed candidate confirms he knelt down for him + Photo

The anointed candidate of Governor Udom Emmanuel to succeed him as Akwa Ibom State Governor in 2023, Pastor Umo Eno, has confirmed that he was the one in a photograph seen kneeling down for his benefactor.

The Commissioner for Lands and and Water Resources confirmed this during a visit to His Eminence Ettenyin Solomon Etuk.

Eno, who was endorsed by Emmanuel on Sunday, told the Paramount Ruler of Nsit-Ubium and Oku Ibom Ibibio on Wednesday: “I saw them write on social media: see a Pastor because of politics kneeling down for a Governor.

“If they know that the church is subordinate to the state and we are to subject ourselves to constituted authority, they would understand.

“I grew up in a home where respect was taught in the family.

“We were equally taught respect in school and of course the church.

“My parents thought me that when you are in a bus and you see an old person standing, you have to get up from your seat and offer the older person a sit.

“I believe that our people must begin to learn that culture of respect.

“In the Yoruba tradition where I grew up, I understand that no one greets a king standing.

“So, I came to submit before you so that they can have so many things to write.

“I know you as my father.

“Papa, I came here to inform you that majority of stakeholders of the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) in Akwa Ibom State have endorsed me to run for the governorship of this state.

“My hands are already on the plough and I won’t look back.”

Etuk, who is the President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, commended Eno and his team for the visit.

He said: “Umo Eno is a child of respect.

“I’m a traditional priest.

“What God has destined for any man cannot be erased.

“I don’t hate any one.

“Stakeholders have endorsed you as you said and you came here for royal blessing.

“The ultimate thing as a king, I look at how we can live in peace, live in harmony with one another.

“My doors are open to all.

“2023 election will come and go, but we will still remain a united people and state.

“My advice is that election is a periodic constitutional process.

“I call on the political class not to heat up the polity, but to consolidate on the gains we’ve so far achieved.

“I want the best for my State.

“I want us to live in peace and harmony.

“Let God be with you, let him take over the job.

“May you be in good health.

“Protect the integrity of this state and what we are known for which is peace.

“Love, peace and unity are my desire as wishes as you embark on this political journey to lead the state.

“My God will lead you, protect you and family.

“Hold fast unto your God and he will see you through.”