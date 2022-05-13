2023: Gov. Bello still in APC presidential race – Campaign Organization

The Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organization has refuted and declared as a fake report that Governor Yahaya Bello has picked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) form for the Senate.

Bello, an APC presidential aspirant on the platform has since submitted his completed Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on Thursday in Abuja.

The Director, Media and Publicity, ‘Hope 93 campaign organization, ’Dr. Yemi Kolapo, in a statement on Friday, said that Bello would be the last man standing in the presidential race.

Kolapo said the campaign organization described the report as a laughable concoction of desperate aspirants, who would do anything to be in the shoes of Bello, the leading contender in the 2023 presidential race.

She urged the media to always do their checks thoroughly and not play into the hands of those she described as out-paced politicians seeking to pull down serious contenders with fake and utterly mischievous reports.

“As we stand today in the build up to the APC primary elections, Yahaya Bello’s popularity among critical stakeholders, party members in general, and Nigerians as a whole, is unparalleled.

“Who among the aspirants has an office address? Let them come and visit the headquarters of the Yahaya Bello presidential campaign office and see that we are ready to move to Aso Rock after our father, President Muhammadu Buhari. Bello bought Senate form? A lie from the pit of hell.

“Our consultations across all the states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, have shown that the next election will only favour a man of the people.

“Our highly experienced and noble party leaders know that the only consideration is about winning elections and will field the right candidate that will enable the party to retain power. That candidate is Gov. Bello. ”

According to Kolapo, the campaign organization can say conservatively that more than half of the APC delegates are with Bello and support him.

She said that people had decided to vote their conscience and were yearning for that loyal leader with the capacity to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari and take Nigeria to the desired destination.

She said that it was disheartening that some people could still resort to this kind of intellectually deficit strategy to make themselves relevant in an arena where they definitely had no seats.

“We know the sponsors of this report and urge them with every sense of decency to retrace their steps and work on picking the pieces of their fast crumbling political bricks instead of engaging in petty, outdated “pull them down” gimmicks.”

Kolapo assured Nigerians and the teeming supporters of Yahaya Bello, youths, women, people with special needs and indeed all Nigerians, at home and abroad of Bello’s stance in the election.

“If there will be one individual left in the presidential race, that individual will be Yahaya Bello,” Kolapo said.