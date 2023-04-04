2023 General Elections: NHRC records 22 hate speech incidents

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it recorded 22 incidents of hate speeches during the just concluded general elections.

Presenting a report to newsmen, Project Coordinator of Mobilising Voters for election (MOVE) of the NHRC, Hilary Ogbonna, noted the level of human rights violations associated with the elections

The project is organised in collaboration with the UN Human Rights resident in Nigeria , Ford foundation and the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP ).

The Commission on October 17 , 2022 inaugurated the project which according to the executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu SAN, was initiated to tackle voter apathy.

” The NHRC has launched Investigations on hate speech committed before, during and after the elections” he said.

Ogbonna said human rights violations during the March 18 polls, voter suppression was recorded in Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa.

”The right to freedom of association were violated in Ebonyi and Lagos, Right to Dignity of Human Personn in Lagos, Edo, Delta, Benue.

“The right to participation was also violated in Lagos, Oyo, Rivers while voting related killings were recorded in Ebonyi, Kano, Lagos, Borno” he said.

Ogbonna said the situation room records showed that there were two bomb attacks in Kaduna and Benue in March elections.

He added that 75 INEC facilities were attacked and 130 unknown gunmen and bandits recorded.

Ogbonna further said there were three reports of political intolerance and killing of six law enforcement agents.

Recall that the last Presidential and National Assembly election s took place Saturday, February 25 while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections were held Saturday, March 18, 2023.