2023: Gbenga Daniel picks APC forms for Senate seat

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has picked the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of the All Progressives Congress to vie for the Ogun East senatorial seat in the 2023 elections.

Otunba Daniel, an Engineer, picked the form on Wednesday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Accompanied by political associates, friends and aides, the former two-term Governor of Ogun State was received by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, and several members of the party’s National Working Committee.

Adamu, in a short speech, said he was happy and very excited that Daniel has shown interest in the position.

He said with the candidature of a personality like him, the party is assured of victory in Ogun State with positive effect on the South West.

The Chairman further remarked that he had known Otunba Daniel for several years and they have both maintained a good relationship.

Others present included the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, and Dr. Betta Edu.