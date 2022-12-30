2023: G5 Governors meet with Tinubu in London

Members of the G5 in the Peoples Democratic Party have met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Impeccable sources said the meeting of the G5 and Tinubu took place in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday.

The G5 is made up of five aggrieved Governors who are opposed to happenings within the PDP.

They are the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; and Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

They are against the party’s decision to have both its presidential candidate and national chairman from the same Northern zone ahead of the 2023 elections.

They equally have support from some chieftains of the party, chief of who is a former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George.

They are demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, and for some other concessions to be made for the South.

Sources told The Eagle Online that among those who attended the meeting in the United Kingdom between the members of the G5 and Tinubu were the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

It was gathered that demands and concessions were made at the meeting for the G5 to back Tinubu.

A source said: “The meeting between Asiwaju and the aggrieved Governors went well.

“And the discussion was not from a point of seeing the Governors as coming to beg for favour.

“Rather, they discussed a people who wanted the progress of Nigeria.

“And one thing that seem to obviously stand Asiwaju out is his experience on the political scene.”

Wike had last week promised that the G5 would make its choice of presidential candidate for the 2023 elections known in January