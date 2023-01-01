2023: FRSC Corps Marshal calls for collective vigilance against road carnage 

The new Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has urged the motoring public to sustain collective vigilance against the menace of road traffic crashes in the country.

Biu made the call in his 2023 new year message in which he applauded the road safety stakeholders for sustaining the tempo of campaigns in the outgoing year and appealed for sustenance in the new year.

According to the press release signed by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal expressed appreciation to all the staff of the FRSC and the critical stakeholders for the commitment they have demonstrated during the end of year special patrol, urging them to remain vigilant into the new year.

Corps Marshal Biu particularly called for more efforts to consolidate on the gains of the campaigns in the outgoing year in order to restore sanity on the nation’s roads and confidence of road users in the use of road transportation.

He reiterated the importance of the ongoing global campaign for safer road environment by the United Nations General Assembly under the auspices of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety: 2021-2030 and the role that individual and corporate organizations could play in its realization.

The FRSC boss further enjoined every Nigerian to embrace the ideals of the road safety campaign for the nation to stand out in the evaluation of the success of the global efforts against road carnage, saying Nigeria was one of the member nations of the UN which activated the global road safety campaign in 2010 and has remained active in ensuring its success over the years.

He therefore, urged all relevant stakeholders, staff and members of the public not to relent in their efforts in the coming year.

The FRSC spokesman further stressed that the Corps Marshal in his new year message has reassured road travelers of their safety and convenience during the new year celebration and return trips, while reiterating his commitment to staff welfare policies in the new year. He enjoined road users not to treat issues of road safety with levity, stressing that road traffic crashes don’t just happen, but are caused and can be averted, if motorists adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, members of the public should not hesitate to report road traffic crashes, obstruction or other emergencies to the FRSC Toll Free line: 122 and tune into the National Traffic Radio on107.1FM Abuja with the studio numbers: 09067000015 and 08052998090 respectively,” he disclosed.This year’s special end of year patrol code-named, “Operation Zero Tolerance For Road Traffic Crashes” had as its theme: Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Use of Tyres to arrive Safe” the statement said.