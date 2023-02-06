2023: FRSC cautions motorists against reckless driving

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists in the country to obey all traffic rules and regulations throughout the electioneering period, to forestall accidents.

The Kuje Unit Commander of the Agency, Eugene Nwabuike, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Kuje.

Nwabuike spoke on the sidelines of a sensitisation workshop with the drivers in the area.

He said that despite repeated warnings and cautions, some of the drivers were still violating the established traffic laws by driving above the approved speed limit.

According to him, the unit has put in place more personnel and operational vehicles to combat envisioned traffic gridlocks arising from political activities, ahead of the general elections.

“I am appealing to motorists, particularly the campaign drivers in Kuje, to desist and have attitudinal change while driving throughout the campaign period.

“The drivers must be conscious while driving and avoid reckless speeding, especially at crowded areas, to avoid any form of road accident.

“We will continue to enlighten the campaign drivers, because the lives of our people is more important to us.

“We, therefore, call on other major stakeholders to join hands with the FRSC to save lives especially throughout the campaign period,” he urged.

NAN