2023: Four Commissioners resign in Ebonyi State

Four Commissioners in the Ebonyi State Executive Council have resigned to contest for various positions in the 2023 general elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He spoke while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Executive Council’s weekly meeting.

Orji said the Council received a report on such members’ resignation in pursuit of their political aspirations and therefore accepted the resignations.

He said: “The concerned members include: Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, former Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development; and Chief Emma Uguru, former Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

“Mr. Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, former Commissioner for Inter-Party Affairs, and Mr. Ukie Ezeali, former Commissioner for Business Development, also resigned.”

The Commissioner announced that Governor David Umahi signed an Executive Order on indiscriminate pasting of papers, posters and erection of billboards across the state.

“The executive council noted that the order was welcome to enhance the state’s status of having one of the cleanest capitals in the country,” Orji said.

He further announced that the council noted the report on the state government’s seventh anniversary and approved the sum of N600 million for the programme.

“The programme will last for one week from the first week of June as a committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, and co-chaired by Chief Austin Umahi was formed concerning it,” he said.

Orji remarked that that the council decided to recall the suspended management of the state College of Education, Ikwo and directed that they be on trial for three months.

“They risk being sacked if found wanting as the recall however, does not apply to the staff illegally recruited into the college,” he said.

Dr. Daniel Umezurike, state Commissioner for Health, said that the government had approved free laboratory services to the people from June 1, 2022.

Umezurike said: “This service will last for two months and will be rendered at the King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu.

“The cost of the service will be borne by the state government.”