2023: Foundation warns youths against politicians who lure them to drugs, violence

As activities for the 2022 general elections have commenced, youths have been advised to shun all politicians who lure them to drug abuse and violence.

The Executive Director, Development and Integrity Intervention Goals Foundation, Oliver Aja Chima, said this on Monday.

Chima gave the admonition on Monday during a live interactive programme of Radio Nigeria, Unity FM, Abakaliki: “Ebonyi Citizens Issues.”

The event was organised by DIG Foundation, a Civil Society Organisation, with support from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime under Drug Abuse Prevention Centre.

The special session was DIG’s contribution in commemoration of the 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Speaking on the topic of discussion: “2023 General Elections: the need to ensure Drug Free Actions Among Youths in Ebonyi State,” the Executive Director blamed the high level of violence in the country on some politicians who take advantage of unemployed youths.

Chima further advised the youths to brace up to the challenges of taking over the leadership of the country by being focused, coordinated and avoiding all forms of drug abuse.

He said: “The level of anxiety and unemployment in our society today makes it easier for the youths to be lured into violence.

“The politicians will always gather them, capitalising on the fact that they are unemployed and make fake promises, and also influence them with drugs.

“And once they are induced with drugs, they easily get involved in election violence, acting under the influence of the drugs.”

One of the key discussants, a Principal Clinical Psychologist with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Eze Nsi Ude, lamented that over 80 per cent of Nigerian youths today, were into drug and substance abuse.

He attributed the increase in electoral and other violence in Nigeria today to high prevalence of drug abuse among the youths, adding that there was a link between drug abuse and mental illnesses and abnormal behaviours, which had continued to pose serious threat to society.

According to him, most politicians often take advantage of youths who use hard drugs to execute all forms of electoral violence and other atrocities.

Ude, who also linked the high rate of school dropouts, HIV/AIDS and other serious health challenges among youths to effect of drug abuse, noted that drugs use results to economic crises.

Ude explained: “My experience in the hospital has shown that 80 per cent of the youths today are into drug abuse, particularly methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpurummiri.

“They also abuse Tramadol, cocaine, marijuana, among others.

“These drugs affect their mental health, and also affect them academically.

“That is the reason why we have high rate of school dropouts from Universities and other institutions among the youths today.”

Other discussants, including the Director of Child Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi State, Godwin Igwe, and his counterpart, the Deputy Director and Head of Department, Sports Development in the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Kama Kay, observed that unemployment, poor family upbringing and peer pressure were reasons behind the prevalence of drug abuse.

Igwe, who lamented that even children are now involved in drug abuse, admonished parents to watch over the general lifestyles of their children and the kind of company they keep.

He said: Children are more vulnerable to drug abuse because most of them watch their parents abuse certain substances such as alcohol and take some of the illicit drugs: tobacco, cocaine, etc.

“So doing, they expose their children to the substances early in life.”

The commemoration activities organised by DIG also incorporated schools and community sensitisations against drug abuse.

The team also distributed customised exercise books and other drug free campaign materials during the sensitisation tours.

The theme for 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking was: “Addressing Drug Challenges In Health And Humanitarian Crisis.”

The day is observed on June 26 annually.