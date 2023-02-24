2023: Forum expresses confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct polls 

The Electoral Forum has expressed confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s(INEC)to conduct this year’s general elections.

The Forum’s Chairperson, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, made this known when addressed newsmen in Abuja.

Olukoshi said that the elections scheduled for Saturday in terms of special significance, has the potential to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, the election management body, and to strengthen national bond and unity.

“It is in the spirit of that potential that we in the Electoral Forum have been in deliberations aimed at looking at the opportunities that enable us to achieve a better democratic system, a stronger institutional commitment in election management.

“On the basis of our deliberations and interaction, which we have had with various stakeholders, including a key official of INEC at the national level,

“ We can declare ourselves reasonably satisfied that INEC at the national level has taken most of the steps that are necessary to ensure that they have smooth elections.

“In that regard, we offer our encouragement and solidarity to the INEC leadership, and we also encourage all Nigerians in exercising their rights on Saturday.

“This will be our main message to the people of our country as we go to the polls on Saturday, to do so with a full awareness that the success of the election will be as much for them as it will be for INEC.”

Olukoshi said that the Forum was aware of broader challenges in the polity that would not necessarily emanate from the work of INEC.

He said the patients and the maturity with which majority of Nigerians have demonstrated in the face of those challenges was commendable .

A former acting INEC Chairman, Hajiya Amina Zakari, expressed optimism that the elections on Saturday would be one of the best elections in Nigeria’s political history.

Zakari called on all eligible Nigerians to come out in en masse and exercise their civil rights come Saturday

“At the end of the day we hope by Saturday we will have one of the best elections conducted for the country, so that it can strengthen our democracy as mentioned.

“We hope Nigerians will come out en masse on Saturday.

“Be rest assured the elections will hold and they will be credible, fair and transparent. We are calling on all Nigerians to come out and cast their votes, whereby this democracy can be sustained.”

Also, Ms Princess Hamman-Obels, Executive Director Electoral Hub said that the organisation was accredited as an observer for the General Elections.

Hamman-Obels said that the organisation deployed 200 observers to monitor the elections.

She urged Nigerans to participate in the electoral process to strengthen the nation’s democracy.