2023: Forum decries neglect, seeks reintegration into APC structures

The 2019 National Forum of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) State Train-the-Trainers Team Leaders, have called on the National Working Committee of the party to ensure the reintegration of the forum into it structures.

The National Coordinator of the forum, Uche Nnamani, made the call at a news conference, organised by the forum in conjunction with the Progressives Grassroots Mobilizer Tuesday in Abuja.

Nnamani noted that the reintegration of the forum into the party’s structure would enhance its presence at the grassroots and ensure victory in the 2023 general elections.

He alleged that members of forum were never considered or included in any of the party’s committees and sub-committees, or even at the government level since the 2019 general elections.

According to him, nobody is remembering us, they just forget us completely and we have since then been on our own.

Nnamani explained that the forum stands as the most coordinated, organised and bonded unit of the 2019 APC Presidential Campaign Council with a well structured nationwide spread.

He stated that the innate characteristics of the forum had not been lost till date, adding that the team is very formidable and has the spread needed in many states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Coordinator disclosed that the Forum has currently entered into partnership with international donor agencies to kickstart voter’s education, awareness and sensitisation nationwide.

“Our journey which started in 2018 to 2019 in the run-up to the general elections saw President Muhammadu Buhari personally inaugurating us, and charged us to move to the grassroots to ensure his victory.

“We went to work with no financial mobilisation banking on the words of the president.

“Three years after spending our hard-earned resources and putting our lives on the line, we are yet to be considered for integration into the party’s scheme of things.

“We won’t blame Buhari, knowing his personality, and he also has enormous responsibilities, and he is not a superhuman to remember everything,” he said.

Also, the National Secretary of the forum, Alhaji Shuaibu Alhassan, called on Nigerian youths to participate actively in the nation’s political process with a view to taking APC to the desired level.

He said some political parties had indicated interest to integrate the forum into their structures, but the leadership of the forum declined in order not to ridicule the APC reputation.

Recall that 2019 National Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Train-the-Trainers Team Leaders (TOT) is under the Directorate of Election Planning and Monitoring of the Presidential Campaign Council.