2023: Former NIDO-Americas boss advocates collective efforts to achieve credible elections

A former Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas, Obed Monago has reiterated the need for collective efforts by compatriots to realise free and fair elections in 2023.

Monago made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday against the backdrop of Nigerians in Diaspora concerns about 2023 elections.

According to him, there is the need for close working relations among relevant stakeholders in the electoral process to achieve desired goals.

Monago said: “If we can synergise with the state department for those of us in the Diaspora to contribute our quota, we can achieve targets as a nation.

“To ensure there is free and fair election in Nigeria and that election is not compromised but credible, such that whoever emerges will have the mandate of Nigerians to rule.