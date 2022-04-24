2023: Former Abia lawmaker, Nkechi Nwaogu declares intention for Senatorial contest , by Chijindu Emeruwa 

The immediate past Pro-chancellor of Governing Board Council of Federal University of Calabar, and former Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, has announced her bid to return to the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly in 2023.

Recall that Nwaogu was an ex-Member representing Osisioma Ngwa, Ugwunagbo/Obingwa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

In 2007, she was elected as the Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District. In 2011 she was re-elected for a second tenure in office.

The former Abia central Senatorial District declared his interest last Thursday

Informing that he arrived at the decision after consultation with her family, friends and well wishers, boasting that she remained the right and the best candidate to represent Abia central Senatorial zone in the red chamber having seen the people aspiring for the same position across party line.

“As ranking Senator, and having navigated through the rudiments of the parliament, i stand a better chance than anyone else to attract the much desired Democracy dividends to the people of Abia central.

“We should put into consideration that the 90 percent of the current national Assembly leaders are all old timers in the legislature and it is said, the older the better in terms if legislative know how” Nwaogu said .

The former Senator insisted that her emergence for the upcoming general election in 2023 would emancipate, liberate, restore and resuscitate Abia central senatorial district form the shackles of misrepresentation and representative redundancy.

She further insisted that Abia central must compete favourably with other senatorial districts in Abia state and Nigeria at large, boasting that she possessed the wherewithal and the magic wand to give that effective representation.

“We are going run a robust representation and organization of regular town hall meeting to know the various challenges our people are facing suffering”, the ex-federal lawmaker added.

The former Abia Commissioner for Finance and the 2023 gubernatorial aspirant Obinna Oriaku, State APC Chairman and ex-member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Acho Obioma and the immediate past State chairman of the party, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, Chief Marshall Wokocha, were among prominent stalwarts of the Abia chapter of the party who graced the epoch making declaration ceremony.