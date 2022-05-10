2023: Folarin urges Gov. Makinde to address insecurity in Oyo

Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to urgently address the worsening state of insecurity in the South Western State.

Folarin made the call in Ibadan, the capital city, while declaring his interest in the governorship seat of the state on the platform of APC.

The third term Senator, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, decried the “return of brigandage, thuggery and violence to the state”.

He said that some suspected hoodlums were the brains behind the disruption and spate of violence being experienced in some parts the state.

Folarin said that APC was ready to reclaim the state comes 2023 from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

The lawmaker said: “The honeymoon is over. The dark period is over in APC. We are now a formidable family.

“As you can see, all the party chieftains are here. Their presence is a testament to the fact that the good old days are back in APC.”

Folarin said that his declaration for the governorship seat in the state was coming after wide consultations across the 33 local government areas in the state.