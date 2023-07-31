2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Four-star Australia surge into Round of 16

828 828

Hayley Raso, also known as Ribbons, on Monday gift-wrapped Australia’s passage through to the Round of 16 in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup with her first-half brace and further strikes from Mary Fowler and Steph Catley.

The result saw the co-hosts seal a 4-0 win that dumped reigning Olympic champions Canada out of the World Cup.

Australia showed that they could cope without their star forward Sam Kerr, as Raso helped the Matildas make a flying start.

Her first goal came after a cross from Steph Catley that the Real Madrid forward smashed into the far corner, before Australia thought they had a second just after the half-hour mark.

But following a VAR review, the referee chalked off Mary Fowler’s close-range effort for offside.

Australia didn’t have to wait much longer to grab a second, though, as Canada failed to deal with a corner from the left.

Raso was on hand to tuck home at the back post and send the Matildas into the break in a dominant position.

Canada coach Bev Priestman knew what was at stake and she made no fewer than four changes at half-time.

But it was Australia that went further ahead as Foord danced past her marker, and found a surging Fowler whose effort managed to bobble over the line in the 58th minute.

A 94th minute penalty from Catley put the icing on the cake with the 4-0 win seeing Australia finish top of Group B, and set up a Round of 16 date with Group D runners-up in Sydney next Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two goals scored by player-of-the-match Raso were her 13th and 14th international goals for Australia.