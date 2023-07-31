2023 FIBA Afrobasket: D’Tigress advance to quarter-finals after crushing Egypt

828 828

D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women national basketball team, on Sunday in Kigali, Rwanda advanced into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 AfroBasket Championship after defeating their Egyptian foes 83-65.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Nigerian team were in their usual devastating form in the Group D game.

This was after having won their opening game.

They took the lead from the first quarter (18-10) and consolidated on it in the second quarter (24-13).

Egypt did not let it lie though as they fought back in the third quarter to claim it 19-14.

But the resolute D’Tigress came back fired up in the final quarter, winning 27-23.

Star player Amy Okonkwo had a wonderful game again, recording 29 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals in her 36 minutes of play.

The victory has now put D’Tigress in the quarter-finals where they will face either Mozambique or Côte d’Ivoire.