2023 FIBA Afrobasket: D’Tigress advance to quarter-finals after crushing Egypt

D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women national basketball team, on Sunday in Kigali, Rwanda advanced into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 AfroBasket Championship after defeating their Egyptian foes 83-65.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Nigerian team were in their usual devastating form in the Group D game.
This was after having won their opening game.
ALSO READ:
- Nigeria loses two judges in one day
- Two years on, SNEPCo MD Elohor Aiboni drives Shell’s deep-water dream, by Precious Okolobo
- Politics, permutations and Renewed Hope: Time to believe, by Tijjani Mohammad
- Danbatta advises businesses to adjust with disruptive technologies
- IGP sets up schools protection squad, launches handbook for safe schools programme
They took the lead from the first quarter (18-10) and consolidated on it in the second quarter (24-13).
Egypt did not let it lie though as they fought back in the third quarter to claim it 19-14.
But the resolute D’Tigress came back fired up in the final quarter, winning 27-23.
Star player Amy Okonkwo had a wonderful game again, recording 29 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals in her 36 minutes of play.
The victory has now put D’Tigress in the quarter-finals where they will face either Mozambique or Côte d’Ivoire.