2023: Female Senatorial candidate urges women contestants not to give up

Women seeking elective offices in 2023 have been advised not to give-up in spite of the daunting challenges confronting them in the political space.

A female senatorial candidate in the FCT on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, gave this advice while speaking with newsmen at the Eagle Square, venue of the 2022 Democracy Day in Abuja on Monday.

Benjamins-Laniyi said that the reality of aspiration for women in the political space was “do not give up, do not stop.”

She said all women seeking elective positions do not just owe it to themselves, but a charge to all women who had contested, those contesting and others who may wish to or not to contest in the future.

“It is like having a child who is not doing well academically, will you give up as a mother? You will do more than others to demonstrate that you are truly a mother.

“You train the child up in the way he should go. Nigeria is a nation to be trained up. Women let us arise as advocates that must be trained in a way to go.

“If we do not understand the way to do it better last time, this time, there is a way to continue to gain understanding,” she said.

On democracy day, Benjamins-Laniyi expressed the support for June 12 to be sustained not just as a tribute but deliberate effort to promote political will to respect democratic ideals.

She expressed confidence that in spite of the insecurity challenges facing the country, the 2023 general elections would hold.

Benjamins-Laniyi attributed the insecurity in the country to failure of both the leaders and the followers which also required advocacy intervention and collective efforts to tackle.

She prayed to God to direct Nigeria’s noble course, direct the leaders and youths to know the truth.

“Direct us to move from a nation of recycling out better complaints and accusations to one that will rise up and fight what has become a personal challenge in our personal space,” she said.