2023: Female presidential aspirant promises to resuscitate Better Life project for rural women

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Cesnabmihilo Aken’Ova, has promised to re-introduce Maryam Babangida’s Better Life project for rural women, if elected.

The aspirant disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after meeting behind closed doors with former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger State capital.

Aken’Ova disclosed that during her meeting with the former military president, they both discussed how she would bring back the Better Life Programme that was aimed at empowering rural women.

“Baba is very excited that there is a woman from Niger state that is running for presidency; he admired the courage, prayed and gave me his blessings.

“We recalled the past when he was the president, the legacies he left behind and the legacies left behind by the late Maryam Babangida for women and he said “I will support you in any way I can.

“We talked about the legacy Maryam Babangida left behind, her project better life for rural women that the programme coordinated and impacted on women.

“It is that project we are going to revive, we will visit women in rural areas and ensure the programme is back to life and it will be a way of celebrating the memory and legacy of Maryam Babangida,” she said.

She called on women to support her aspirations as their own, to enable revival of the legacy left behind by Maryam Babangida.