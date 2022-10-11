2023: Expect mother of all campaigns in Niger- PDP Campaign Organization

The Peoples Democratic Party campaign organisation for Niger State on Tuesday told Nigerlites to expect robust, issue-based, grassroots and all inclusive campaigns across the state.

The Director Communications, Atiku/Okowa & Kantigi/Gwomna Campaign Organization in Niger State, Usman Mohammad Yahaya (aka Sai Baba) said the campaign next week promises to be the mother of all campaigns.

According to him “already, the INEC has lifted ban on Presidential campaigns since the 28th of September, 2022, with the PDP scoring a first, among several other firsts, with a flag off in Uyo, the capital of Akwa-Ibom State on 10th of October, 2022”.

Yahaya stated that, “the Presidential Campaign train of Atiku/Okowa 2023, will hit Niger State on the 19th of October 2022 and will be hosted by the Kantigi/Gwomna Gubernatorial Campaign organization, the state party executives at all levels and all party faithfuls across the state in Minna.

“The Gubernatorial campaign promises to be the mother of all campaigns with the Gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi and his running mate, Hon. Samuel Gwomna taking the message of hope across the length and breadth of the state”.

Furthermore, he said Nigerlites will be availed adequate opportunities to interact and interface with the Gubernatorial candidate and his Deputy, adding that “they intend to hit the ground running as from May 29th 2023, as experienced and firmly rooted grassroot politicians”.

The campaign, he said further promises to be deep, intense and carefully planned to enable all Nigerlites play a role.