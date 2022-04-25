2023: Expect more dividends of democracy, Oyo Commissioners assure residents

Some Commissioners in Oyo State have assured Oke-Ogun residents of more dividends of democracy, if Governor Seyi Makinde is reelected in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

They gave the assurance during the inauguration of branches of GSM Teachers’ Marine in three local governments.

The branches launched were Irepo, Oorelope and Olorunsogo LGAs at Kishi Community Grammar School.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioners are Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun of the Information Ministry, and his counterpart from Environment, Abiodun Oni.

Olatunbosun said that the various developmental projects achieved by the present administration in the education sector are tips of the iceberg.

He said that the Makinde administration had performed creditably well in other sectors such as health, infrastructure, youth empowerment, including prompt payment of monthly salaries and pensions, among others.

Oni said that there are no credible alternatives to the governor, adding that his performance superseded the expectations of many.

He called on members of the public to consolidate on Makinde’s successes in the state by voting him for another term in 2023.

“Everyone is aware of his good deeds in the state, and this simply means there is need to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last three years. This has formed the basis for his re-election bid,” he said.

Sulaiman Adediran, Chairman, Irepo Local Government, said he had been a long-time political partner of the governor, affirming his astonishment in Makinde’s performance.

He said that contrary to the belief of many, the governor’s second term would come with numbers of achievements, just as his first term.

Adediran said: “Governor Makinde has put smiles on the faces of the people of the state.

“This is probably because his political ideology differs and he sees politics as a means to serve the people, making positive impact in their lives.

“We appeal to you our dear teachers to consolidate on what Makinde has achieved in your sector by re-electing him.”

Awujola Kolawole, a full-time Board Member at the Teaching Service Commission, urged the teachers to support Makinde’s re-election, adding that all their yearnings would be met.

Idris Salami, Head of Zone, Nigeria Union of Teachers, described Makinde as a responsible governor who hearkens to the yearnings of the masses.

He hinted that the employment of teachers into vacant positions in the secondary school sector has reduced unemployment rate amongst graduates.

Salami expressed gratitude on behalf of community members and teachers in Irepo local government for creating a zonal office for teachers, saying it has reduced their incessant travels of many kilometres to Ibadan.

He also praised the governor for his wisdom in settling the long-term ownership crisis on Ladoke Akintola University of Technology between Oyo and Osun States.

Salami also commended the governor on the construction of roads in Oke-Ogun zone, saying it would improve the economic status of the area.

Adisa Agbaje, Irepo NUT Zonal Chairman and Branch Chairman, said that the Makinde administration has provided the needed enabling environment for teachers to thrive.

He noted the unmatched employment of over 5,000 teachers, abolishment of fees in schools and other lofty achievements by the governor.

Agbaje appealed for the return of Schools Governing Boards/Parents Teachers Association and onward review of seconded teachers in secondary schools.

He also appealed to the governor to consider employing primary school teachers in the state as retirement of many teachers had created vacuum in the sector.

Akinwole Akinwale, a Peoples Democratic Party aspirant for Oyo North Senatorial District, eulogised Makinde’s giant strides in the state, promising to emulate his leadership style if elected to represent them.

Akinwale, popularly known as Wolekanle, commended the governor for the giant stride he had accomplished in the provision of infrastructure across the state.

Also, Hussaini Yusuf, a House of Representatives aspirant for Oorelope-Olorunsogo Federal Constituency, promised his constituency’s support for Makinde’s re-election for the continuation of the good work.