2023: Ositelu urges Nigerians to keep hope of a better country alive

Given the current economic slump, the pervasive insecurity, religious strife and political upheavals, a former Presidential candidate, Isaac Babatunde Ositelu, has admonished Nigerians not to lose hope in the transformation of the country to a greater Republic.

Speaking against the backdrop of the current economic doldrums, pervasive insecurity, religious strife and political upheavals, he assured that Nigeria will surely evolve out of the ashes of the current travails ravaging the nation and its citizens.

In a Press Statement issued Saturday, Ositelu, a Project Manager/Businessman, urged Nigerians to put behind them, the disappointments of their recent political experiences and get prepared for the transition in 2023, noting that the citizens themselves have pivotal roles to play in getting Nigeria back on track as a nation to earn global respect and honour.

Ositelu recommended that the citizens must be actively involved in the decision making processes by registering and obtaining their Permanent Voter Card (PVC), protect it jealously and ensured that their future is not mortgaged through fraudulent disenfranchisement by politicians who will offer peanuts in exchange for their PVC for electoral frauds.

The astute political tactician also called on the Youths and Women to take their pride of place in the political terrain by making their numbers count. He said that the Youths and “Women should no longer accept to be willing tools in the hands of incredible politicians whose only interest is to use and dump them. He called on the Youths and Women to play more active and leadership roles in the governance structures at the local government, state and federal levels in Nigeria” Ositelu stated.

He also demanded that the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the political parties and other stakeholders in the electoral processes must heighten the public enlightenment campaigns on the virtues of citizens’ active and positive involvement in the election of leaders that would serve the overall good interest of the country and its citizens.

The Presidential candidate, who first made his foray into Presidential race in 2015, said that in order to rescue the citizens from the perpetual master-slave strangle hold of the very manipulative politicians, sound voter education must be carefully planned and integrated into the electoral mobilisation from the wards to the constituencies.

Commenting on the controversies trailing the electoral bill, among other provisions in the bill, he said that the lawmakers should give pre-eminence for independent candidacy in order for the nation’s electoral and democratic practices to align with global best practices. He said that Nigerians must look beyond party politics in electing leaders since most of the current political parties have betrayed the trust of the electorates.

He said that as a tested professional in his Engineering field, he is prepared to fill the leadership gap bedevilling the nation by providing reliable, trusted and tested leadership for Nigerians home and abroad.

According to him, sincerity of purpose, fear of God, intelligence, discipline, astute leadership, hard work, dedication and commitment to governance structure are the necessary virtues required to lift Nigeria out of the socio-economic and political mayhem.

Ositelu said that Nigeria is one of the countries with highest resources across natural deposits, human capital and natural talents as well as political wisdom, saying that with diversity of its resource base, large expanse of land and body of water and skilful labour and talents in different fields of human endeavours, has no business struggling to stay afloat in its economic performances and political stability.

He enjoined Nigerians to use the 2023 elections as a test case for its political maturity.

Ositelu declared that the outcome of the 2023 general elections would redefine the readiness of Nigeria to free itself from the shackles of politicians’ rape on its democracy.

He promised to give the leadership that will make Nigeria the global template for good governance and democratic principles.