2023: Ex-President Jonathan tells supporters he’s yet to declare for presidential race

A former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is keeping everyone guessing, as he confirms he is yet to declare for the 2023 presidential contest.

Jonathan made the confirmation while playing host to a large crowd of supporters, including youths and women who staged a solidarity march to his office in Abuja, Friday.

The procession asked and called on Jonathan to throw his into presidential contest ring, brandishing placards with various pro-Jonathan inscriptions.

However, the former President under the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) responded: “Yes, you are calling me to come and declare. I cannot tell you i am declaring now but the political process is still ongoing.”