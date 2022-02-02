2023: Ex-PDP Yobe Senator, Mohammed Hassan Defects to APC

Former Senator Mohammed Hassan of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development is contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu, the State capital.

Mohammed Wednesday confirmed that Hassan aka ‘Dambu’ made the formal defection Tuesday in Abuja and was received by Buni, who is also the Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“The defection of Hassan was witnessed by the President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Sen. Ibrahim Bomoi, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu and the state APC Chairman Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka.

“The exit of the former legislator has created a huge vacuum to the opposition party at both the state and national levels,” he said.

Mohammed said that Hassan who once represented representing Yobe South, pledged his loyalty and support to the party leadership in the state as well as work for its success at all levels.

He noted that the defection would increase the fortunes of the APC in Zone ‘B’, comprising Fune, Potiskum, Nangere and Fika Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

NAN