2023: Ex-PDP Reps aspirant defects to APC in Kwara

Ex-PDP Kwara House of Reps aspirant, Akanbi Shola.

A former opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant in Kwara, Akanbi Shola has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), drumming support for the re-election of Gov.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Shola, who claimed to have recently led the PDP ‘Osuwa’ rally, announced his defection to the APC at a news conference Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to him, he decided to dump the PDP because of the party’s lack of youths’ inclusion in its programmes at both the state and national levels.

He hailed Governor AbdulRazaq administration’s youth friendly programmes and policies.

He said that the governor has deliberately made youths very important allies by appointing them into key political and government offices.

“I have realised through experience and exposure that we need a government and party that cares about youths inclusion in politics to develop this country which is lacking in the PDP.

“The PDP has failed to give up the stage by recognising the youths in every matter related to the success of the party.

“Throughout my lifetime, I have remained a loyal and committed frontline member of the PDP.

“No administration in the history of our state has given opportunities to the youths to showcase themselves like the administration of Gov. AbdulRazaq has done in the last three and half years,” Shola declared.

“It is therefore incumbent on Kwara youths to support Gov. AbdulRazaq who is reputed for massive empowerment of the youths.

“Under this administration, our youths are being supported across different sectors. I do hope this will continue and things will get much better for the youth constituency.

“It is quite disheartening that the dying PDP in which I

toiled day and night failed to take the youths into account.

They failed to recognise that the füture belongs to youths.

“On this note, I have come to terms with making a bold statement and joining hands with the true progressives in the APC in order to actualise my dreams and make positive changes in the lives of my people,” he said. NAN