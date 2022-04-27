2023: Ex-Ogun Gov. Amosun set to join APC presidential race

The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle is set to formally declare his interest to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential race.

Senator Amosun in a letter of invitation and notification of declaration personally signed by him indicated that he has been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019.

He recalled that he had also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where he currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.

“I bring you warm greetings from my family, my constituents, the entire people of Ogun State, and my support groups across Nigeria.

It is with the greatest respect that I write to notify you and my Distinguished Colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my Distinguished Colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony” the Ogun State Senator wrote.

The statement announced that the Formal declaration is slated for Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, CBD, Abuja, FCT, by 11am

Senator Amosun prayed for a successful declaration ceremony, victory at the party primaries and the 2023 presidential election.