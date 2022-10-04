2023: Ex-National Assembly member, supporters dump APC for PDP

by Emeruwa Emeruwa

A former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Chinenye Ike, has dumped the All Progressives Congress for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State.

He left the party with hundreds of his loyalists in Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Areas.

Ike, who represented Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency of Abia State in the Green Chamber between 2007 to 2015, said his return to the PDP was borne out of the love and conviction he had over the governorship candidacy of Prof. Uche Ikonne to deliver dividends of democracy to Abia State people.

He said: “Being the best among his opponents in quality, qualification, administrative ability, leadership charisma and pragmatism, democracy inclination, policy orientation, wealth creation and growth and stability, I can tell you for free that no other has the strength to make Abia a centrepiece of development than Professor Uche Ikonne.”

Continuing, the ex-federal lawmaker called on all and sundry to embrace Ikonne for a better Abia State, expressing gratitude to the Governor of the state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, for his choice of successor in 2023.

Ike also thanked the leadership of the PDP in Abia State for the opportunity to reunite with his main political family, assuring the state leadership of his unflinching support to build the party to an enviable height.

Speaking while welcoming ex-member of the House of Representatives into the party, Ikonne assured him that all his rights and privileges will be given to him and his teeming supporters as they will not be discriminated against.

He described Ike as a veritable partner in progress and urged the people of the area to throw their weight behind him.