Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Politics

2023: Ex- House Majority Leader dumps PDP for SDP

By No Comments1 Min Read

A former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande – Adeola has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and declared for the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

The  leader of the former ruling Paty stormed the SDP National Secretariat  at Wuse Abuja Thursday and picked the Nomination Form and obtained the expression of interest form to vie for Oyo North Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections

Speaking immediately after she obtained the forms,   Akande-Adeola deckared ttat the SDP offered a refreshing hope for national retrieval and; that the party was the most credible alternative national political party that Nigerians should embarrassed

According to her,” It’s a Party that has high respect for women and a good place for Nigerian  youths to achieve their political dreams of being active participants in building a good Nigerian society for all.

Speaking. the National Chairman of the Party, Mallam Shehu Garban commended the former House eader  for coming on board in  the rescue mission of the nation

 

Share.

Related Posts