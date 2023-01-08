2023: Ex Governor Aliyu laments how Buhari  ‘relegated’ Nigeria

Former Governor of Niger state, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s cliche of ‘top to bottom’ during the 2015 and 2019 electioneering period was deceitful and has plunged the country into its current state.

He made this disclosure over the weekend when the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi officially flagged off his 2023 gubernatorial campaign in Bida.

He said the only way to rescue Nigeria and Niger state from the current state is to vote in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi as Governor and other PDP candidates vying for various positions.

According to him “we have heard Buhari said during their campaigns in 2015 and 2019 ‘top to bottom’, but now we have seen how and where the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken us truly.

“Buhari and the APC have truly taken us from the top where the PDP used to be to the bottom where they have relegated us to as a country. But we, as PDP we will return our country back to where they met it and rebuild on it.”

He also frowned at the deplorable state education has got, saying “the APC government in Niger stopped scholarship, free education and ruined our educational system, but when we emerge, we will reintroduce free education and everything will level up, including the prices of goods and services”.

He further reminded the people that, when he was Governor between 2007 and 2015, the people did not appreciate his good works but now, “they are calling for rescue”.

In his speech, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi assured that he will fix the 87 kilometre Minna-Bida road in his first 100 days in office.

According to Kantigi, “I pledge to continue on the path of peace, food security, advancement in education and ensure a robust security management system.”

Also, State Chairman of the PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji calling on Nigerlites to collect their PVCs, charged them to vote in all candidates of the PDP for a better Niger state.

Highlights of the event were the burning of brooms, symbolizing the defection of over one hundred persons to the PDP and celebration of APC’s defeat in advance.

Amongst those present are former Governor of Niger state, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Prof Jerry Gana, former Deputy Governors Dr. Shem Nuhu Zagbayi and Amb. Hon. Ahmed Musa Ibeto who recently decamped from the APC.

Others are chairman of the PDP in Niger State, Barrister Tanko Beji, Senator Zaynab Kure, wife of late Governor Abdulkadir Kure, former Minister Abubakar Achituwo, all PDP gubernatorial aspirants.