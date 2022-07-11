2023: Ex-Gov. Aliyu, Vatsa in closed door meeting, settle differences

As plans towards the 2023 general elections enter top gear, former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, on Sunday met behind closed door for over two hours to settle their differences.

Vatsa, as Publicity Secretary of the APC, was one of the critics of Aliyu’s administration in the run off to the 2015 polls.

His media war against the former Governor’s administration, which came into office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, contributed immensely to the victory of the APC in 2015, analysts believe.

Vatsa, who is the current Coordinator on Public Affairs to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, after the meeting with Aliyu for the first time after the former left office in 2015, told newsmen it had nothing to do with the 2023 general elections.

Although the meeting between the duo in Aliyu’s residence in Minna, the Niger State capital, may not be unconnected with political manoeuvrings ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, who came out with smiles on his face, told journalists that he only paid a Sallah visit.

According to him: “I am here to pay Sallah visit to the former governor who I respect so much.

“No matter the political difference, he was my former governor and a political leader in the state.

“Politics is not meant to separate us, but to unite us for the general good of the society.

“No matter how bad the situation might look like at the moment, I am still a member of the APC.

“My visit to the former governor has no political motive.

“After all, some APC governors visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recently and heaven did not fall.”

Efforts to get the former Governor to speak proved abortive as he had many guests to attend to.

As at the time of filing this report, former Governor Aliyu was still indoors receiving and attending to guests.