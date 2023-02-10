2023: Ex-Enugu Gov. Chimaroke Nnamani vows to speak on his expulsion by PDP

The Senator representing Enugu East senatorial district, Chimaroke Nnamani has vowed to speak on his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The former governor of Enugu state made this known in an interview with The Punch correspondent Friday.

When asked for his reaction as regards his suspension, the senator said, “I will make a release soon”.

The National Working Committee of the PDP Friday expelled some chieftains of the party over alleged anti-party activities including other weighty offences that infringe on the party’s constitution.

The expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja.

Nnamani’s son, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, among others were expelled on January 20, 2023.

The former Enugu State governor has also faulted his suspension by the party, for not giving him fair hearing before the disciplinary actions were taken by the NWC of the party.