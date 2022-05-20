2023: Ex-Deputy Governor withdraws from Ekiti senatorial race

A former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, popularly known as Eleka, has announced his withdrawal from the 2023 senatorial race.

The politician said this in a letter to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Eleka, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday on the development, also revealed the reason for the decision.

He had contested for the last governorship primary election in the state in which he came third.

The former Deputy Governor said his initial decision to contest the senatorial seat followed pressure from his former boss, Ayo Fayose, who subsequently chose to back another candidate for the same position.

He said: “I wish to notify the national leadership of our esteemed party of my voluntary withdrawal from participating in the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party senatorial contest in Ekiti State.

“Your Excellency will recall that I contested for the last governorship primary election in which I came third. As a patriotic party man who is determined to protect the interest and ethos of the party, I congratulated the winner, Otunba Bisi Kolawole who is currently the candidate of the party.

“It is expedient to note, however, that the senatorial ambition was the making of former Governor Ayodele Fayose. I received emissaries from him to contest. After much pressure from concerned stakeholders, I decided to pick up the challenge to represent the party in my senatorial district.

“To my great surprise, Mr Ayodele Fayose who openly endorsed my candidacy for senate in my town, discretely aided another person from the same constituency to pick the same senatorial form.

“The above left me with no choice but to consider his endorsement as a facade and decoy.

“Having consulted widely on the foregoing with my teeming supporters across the sixteen (16) Local Governments, I have decided not to dwell where there is no sincerity of purpose but an arrogant display of deception and hence, pull out from the contest.

“The integrity I have built over the years is beyond any ambition. I am available for further arrangements that will unite the party in the build-up to the general election, slated to hold on 18th June 2022.

“Your Excellency is hereby assured of my utmost commitment to the party at the state and beyond.”