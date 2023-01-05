2023: Ex-APC governorship aspirant joins PDP in Sokoto

A former All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in the 2023 primary election in Sokoto State, Ambassador Faruk Yabo, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the general elections.

He was the immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to Jordan and APC running mate in the 2019 governorship election.

Yabo appeared at the PDP campaign rally in Yabo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said they were at Yabo for a thank you visit as the acceptance of Yabo to join the PDP has concluded campaign for the party in the area.

He said: “Today remains one of our most successful days in the history of democracy in Sokoto State.

“My brother, your formal declaration of returning to PDP, your party, was long awaited and it is a great development in the task ahead of us.

“This remains a positive signal indicating PDP will emerge victorious in Sokoto State and Nigeria in general.”

Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, thanked the people of Yabo for their sustained support to PDP.

Speaking, Yabo said he returned to PDP, “the party of dignity and trust.”

He thanked the people of the state in general and Yabo LGA in particular for their sustained solidarity with him, soliciting for massive support for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, pledged to maintain the legacy and the dynamic style of Tambuwal, if elected.

Umar assured the gathering that he would run a people-friendly government that would execute the desired needs of the society.