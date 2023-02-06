2023: Enugu PDP declares forgery allegation of NYSC certificate against Mbah as false

The Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has described allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate against its governorship candidate, Dr Peter Mbah as false.

The party said the allegation was the conjecture of an indolent opposition and the last kick of a dying horse.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Communications and Spokesperson Enugu State PDP Campaign Council, Nana Ogbodo Monday in Enugu.

The statement said the opposition in Enugu had since come to terms with the fact that they had no prospects in the 2023 governorship election and resorted to smear campaigns.

According to the statement, there is no truth whatsoever to the allegation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press conference by a faceless group in Abuja, which claimed to have conducted a check at the NYSC under the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

“The check purportedly showed that our governorship candidate, Dr Peter Mbah, submitted a forged NYSC certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We make bold to say that Mbah was duly mobilised for the one-year mandatory National Youth Service in Lagos in 2002, duly completed the exercise and was issued with an NYSC discharge certificate.

“We state unequivocally that these purveyors of malicious falsehood are the real forgers, as everything about the letter they claimed to have emanated from the NYSC bears all the imprimaturs of forgery.

“The language too inelegant and unofficial to have emanated from the NYSC.

“We have equally observed that the said malicious press statement was not signed by any official of the faceless group.

The statement added that the campaign group called on media organisations and interested Nigerians to approach the NYSC to confirm the veracity of the purported letter.

“We are however, taking steps in accordance with the provisions of the law to bring the perpetrators to book,” it said.

The Enugu PDP Campaign Council recalled that the opposition had tried their hands in other malicious and criminal falsehoods, including forgery of court processes to malign and bring down Dr. Peter Mbah.

“Rather than present and market their manifestos to the Enugu electorate, they had earlier forged court processes.

“They filed frivolous and malicious lawsuits claiming that Mbah had entered into a plea of guilt and plea bargain, hence not qualified to stand for election.

“We call on the Nigerian public to disregard this latest perfidy as the umpteenth mischief by an indolent opposition and last kick of a dying horse”, the statement added.