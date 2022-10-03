2023: Enugu CP urges political parties to conduct activities peacefully, provide timetables

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police (CP) Ahmed Ammani, has urged political parties and gladiators in the state to conduct their electioneering activities in the most peaceful manner.

The CP also appealed to political parties to ensure the timely provision of their campaign timetables to the command to aid necessary security actions.

He said this in Enugu during an interactive meeting with leaders of political parties, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and heads of other security agencies in the State.

Ammani noted that the contemporary security challenges were such that they required political parties to support and work closely with the police and other security agencies during the campaigns and 2023 general elections proper.

“I charge you all to eschew all forms of bitterness, rancour, thuggery and conduct your campaigns in the most peaceful manner, while being guided by extant laws and rules governing such activities.

“The police will put in place necessary security during the period and solicit political parties’ support, especially in the area of timely provision of information on their activities.

“Political parties and their gladiators should also promptly volunteer security information and intelligence to the police for proactive security actions,” he said.

The state’s INEC Head of Legal and the Chief Security Officer, Humphrey Okolie and Chima Ani, who represented the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said that INEC was committed to providing a level-playing ground for political parties.

They also requested political parties to promptly make available to the commission their campaign timetables.

“The commission will continue to work closely with the police, other security agencies and all stakeholders in general towards the conduct of a peaceful, fair and credible 2023 general elections,” they said.

Contributing, the leaders of political parties in attendance raised issues of concerns that were deliberated upon.

They, however, were reassured of their commitment to conduct their campaigns and other activities leading to the general elections in a peaceful manner and in accordance with established laws and rules of engagement.

In attendance at the interactive session were Heads of other security agencies, including those of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others were: the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).