2023: Enugu APC governorship candidate promises to tackle insecurity, unemployment

The governorship candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, said he will tackle insecurity and unemployment in the state if elected.

Unveiling his 39-point manifesto entitled: “Enugu Shall Rise Again’’ Nnaji assured that “my administration will tackle current insecurity and prioritise job creation for the teeming unemployed youths.’’

He said his administration would also set up small scale industrial clusters in each of the 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

“APC has projected the creation of many jobs through the areas the 39-Point manifesto touches, which include agriculture, transportation, tourism, information technology and broadband penetration as well as industrialisation among others,’’ he said.

Nnaji expressed confidence that he would win the governorship election, as the APC currently enjoys massive support and love at the grassroots.

Speaking about the manifesto, APC Chairman in Enugu State, Ugo Agballah, said its fundamental driver was to use agriculture to pilot industrial clusters in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Agballah said the APC would also transform the educational sector to advance the productivity that the innovative agricultural revolution would bring about in the state.