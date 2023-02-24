2023 Elections: Police raid black spots in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said it embarked on raiding black spots in the state as part of its efforts to tackle related electoral violence during the general polls.

Falaye Olaleye, State Commissioner of Police, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abakaliki.

He said that despite the regular deployment of personnel, the command has begun patrols across communities.

Olaleye said the Command has also embarked on operation show of force as Officers have been posted to identified flashpoints in the state.

He assured maximum security for the citizens and urged them to come out to exercise their franchise.

He said: “We have identified camps of all criminals who vowed that there will not be elections.

“We have engaged all stakeholders such as youths, artisans and candidates.

“And we pray that the elections will be free and fair and credible.”

The Commissioner warned non-members of the security agencies to stay off the polling units or election processes.

Olaleye added: “I want to use this medium to warn trouble makers to steer clear and allow those, that are willing to vote to come out to cast their votes.

“For you, trouble makers, the long arm will catch up with you.”