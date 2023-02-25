2023 Elections: Okowa votes, lauds Buhari, INEC over `hitch-free’ election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has lauded President Muhamadu Buhari for ensuring fairness in the 2023 general elections.

Okowa, who is the Governor of Delta, also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the efforts it put into organising the elections.

The Delta governor cast his vote on Saturday at about 9.45a.m after he was accredited at Unit 17, Ward 2 at Eghoma Primary School 1, Owa Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

He confirmed that the Presidential and National Assembly Elections were peaceful and hitch-free, adding that INEC has done a good job of ensuring smooth voting.

Okowa expressed confidence that his party, the PDP, would emerge victorious in the presidential election.

According to him, the PDP is ready to work for Nigeria.

“I want to commend INEC for a good job. As you can see everything is working perfectly and the elections are going on smoothly.

“We are certain that the PDP will win the election nationally because we have put in a lot of work and we have put out our document – Our Covenant With Nigeria – and we believe in what we have said to Nigerians.

“We thank God for the very peaceful elections and I must say thank you to INEC for what we see at the moment and we say thank you to Mr President for ensuring that there is fairness in the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the voting process was orderly and peaceful with a large turnout of voters in the area.