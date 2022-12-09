2023 elections: After Tinubu, Chatham House invites Peter Obi

The London, United Kingdom-based policy institute and think-tank forum, Chatham House, has invited the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to present his plans for Nigeria and Nigerians if elected in the country’s February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The invitation to Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, was made public by Chatham House on Thursday.

It disclosed the development on its Twitter handle.

The invitation to Obi is coming a few days after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, spoke at the Chatham House forum.

Tinubu on December 5, 2022 told the forum his plans for Nigeria.

For Obi, he is slated to speak at the Chatham House on January 16, 2023.

Chatham House tweeted on Thursday: “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: In Conversation with @PeterObi

“The second of our events examining #Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments will take place on the 16th of January 2023.”





